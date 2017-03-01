Durango Herald Moves To 4-Per-Week Printed Editions

COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates The Housing Hustle, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

March 1, 2017 3:35 PM
DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Durango Herald announced this week that they will be seriously scaling back the number of printed editions of their newspaper they publish.

The newspaper published a report late Tuesday stating they will move from publishing their printed newspaper every day to only four times per week.

They wrote that at the start of next month they’ll only print “three weekday editions and a large weekend edition.”

Interim Senior Editor Sue McMillin acknowledged that “fewer and fewer readers are buying papers.”

“They read online, and so that’s where we need to focus our news-gathering resources,” McMillin wrote.

The newspaper said they will publish news stories on their website every day.

