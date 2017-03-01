COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates The Housing Hustle, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Colorado Ranked Among Worst For First-Time Homebuyers

March 1, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: Home Ownership, Housing Market, Real Estate

DENVER (AP) — An analysis from a financial services website ranks Colorado among the worst in the country for first-time homebuyers.

Bankrate.com ranked Colorado 43 out of 50 states based on home prices relative to income, job prospects for young adults, market tightness, credit availability and home ownership rates among adults under 35.

The report says Colorado’s housing market is among the tightest in the nation.

California was the worst in the nation, followed by Hawaii, New York, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Neighboring Utah, Kansas and Wyoming ranked among the best for first-time homebuyers, with Utah second, Kansas fourth and Wyoming eighth.

