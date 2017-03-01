COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates The Housing Hustle, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Colorado Electronic Open Records Bill Gets Another Hearing

March 1, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Legislature, John Kefalas

DENVER (AP) — A bill to modernize Colorado’s Open Records Act is being considered by a Senate committee that killed the idea over security concerns last year.

Democratic Sen. John Kefalas’ bill would allow citizens to more easily analyze public documents by requiring state agencies to provide them in their original, computer-friendly electronic formats.

There are exceptions, such as when an agency doesn’t have the technical know-how to do so.

More than 15 states and the federal government have made it easier for the public to obtain computerized data that can include crime statistics, budgets or salaries.

The Senate State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee hears testimony on the bill Wednesday.

It rejected a similar bill last year. Among other concerns, lawmakers wanted to ensure that sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers, could be permanently deleted from digital data.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

