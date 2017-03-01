Coffman ‘Encouraged’ By Trump For First Time Since Inauguration

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – During last year’s election cycle Republican Rep. Mike Coffman ran ads for his Colorado re-election campaign stating he would stand up against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on issues he disagreed with him on.

This week, Coffman sounded like he is more willing to stand with him now. He told CBS4 on Tuesday night after President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress that he was encouraged by Trump’s words for the first time.

“His inauguration speech, I was not encouraged. It was negative. A lot of the comments he’s made since being elected president, I haven’t been encouraged. But for the first time, for the first time I’m encouraged,” Coffman said.

In his speech, Trump laid out an agenda that has little bipartisan support. Highlighted were the issues that he and down-ticket Republicans campaigned on: massive tax cuts to companies, a surge in defense spending, cuts to other government agencies and regulations, plus the repeal of Obamacare.