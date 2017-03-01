COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates The Housing Hustle, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

City Council Puts Fracking Moratorium On Hold

March 1, 2017 3:10 PM
Filed Under: Anthem, Broomfield, Colorado Supreme Court, Fracking, Hydraulic Fracturing, Wildgrass

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A moratorium on hydraulic fracturing in Broomfield is now indefinitely postponed.

The decision came after a late-night city council vote on Tuesday.

The goal is to build about 140 new fracking wells near the Anthem and Wildgrass neighborhoods.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

As many as 1,000 people attended a city council meeting last month where people testified about giving the city more control over oil and gas development.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Last year, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled against long-term fracking bans, but issued no opinion on “marginally shorter” bans. That has created legal ambiguity over whether it is constitutionally acceptable for a local government like Broomfield to enact a 5-month ban on oil and gas production.

The company behind the plan says it will take a few months to review the project before moving forward.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

DENVER TRAVEL ADVENTURE SHOW CONTEST
late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia