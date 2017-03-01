COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates The Housing Hustle, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Churches Show Support For LGBTQ Community On Ash Wednesday

March 1, 2017 6:56 PM

(CBS4) – Several churches in the U.S. are adding a little sparkle to the Ash Wednesday tradition, mixing purple glitter into the ashes that religious leaders spread onto Christians’ foreheads.

It’s called “Glitter+Ash Wednesday”, a movement started by the non-profit Parity in New York.

The gesture is meant to be a show of support for the LGBTQ community – some of whom identify as Christian.

A pastor in the Chicago area says she wants to make sure the Christian message is one of love and tolerance.

“It’s a way for people to say, in kind of a significant way, that we are together, we all dust together, we’re all people together,” said Pastor Samuel Voth Schrag of St. Louis Mennonite Fellowship in St. Louis, Missouri.

Glitter+Ash Wednesday comes as some states consider “religious freedom” bills that opponents say target LGBTQ people.

Ash Wednesday is a ceremonial day when Christians usher in the Lenten fasting season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

DENVER TRAVEL ADVENTURE SHOW CONTEST
late show with stephen colbert

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia