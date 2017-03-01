Become A Cyber Superhero At Girls & Science

BROOMFIELD, Colo (CBS4) – Level 3 will use its internet sleuthing skills at Girls & Science at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. They are experts in monitoring hacking threats from around the world, something they do day and night.

“We really look at how we can stop the bad guys from stealing personal information, credit cards, health records,” said Beth Ard, Senior Director of Global Product Marketing.

LINK: Level 3

The internet experts at Level 3 are cyber superheroes, something they hope the young women coming to Girls & Science want to become. The girls will get to go through three stations on their quest to become cyber superheroes.

“They’ll start by learning about the internet and how it works. Then they’ll move to cyber security superheroes training where they’ll learn how to be safe online,” Ard explained.

The lesson will include everything they need to know to protect themselves in cyberspace.

“Password maintenance, how do you get online and be safe and still have fun?” said Lena Taylor, director of Global Security operations.

Next up, they’ll get a quick lesson in cryptology.

“They are using a secret language and you have to decode what they are saying,” Ard told CBS4.

After that, the girls will be cyber superheroes!

The world of cyber security is quickly growing as internet safety becomes more important.

Taylor says it’s a great field for women.

“It’s not the cliche that we see on movies or on TV. Different backgrounds, different genders, different cultures, they can all come together and bring a lot to the table. Hopefully in a few years these will be the candidates we’re looking for in these engineering jobs.”

Girls & Science is this Saturday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

LINK: Girls & Science