Animal Park Responds To Concerns About April The Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park talked live on Facebook Wednesday morning, answering questions and responding to concerns about April the giraffe.
They’ve received so many emails that they’ve asked people to stop sending them because they can’t keep up responding and still take care of their other duties.
So, to instead respond to all of the questions, they did this live with a shout out to CBS Denver and everyone watching on our Facebook page:
The keepers interviewed in the live recently changed out April’s hay, cleaning up her stall, where she is still today.
Other than waiting on April’s calf, the park welcomed two new barbados lambs and a Patagonian cavy recently.
The Animal Adventure Park set up a GoFundMe account for those wishing to donate to help out the giraffe “family fund.”