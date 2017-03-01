COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates The Housing Hustle, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Animal Park Responds To Concerns About April The Giraffe

March 1, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park talked live on Facebook Wednesday morning, answering questions and responding to concerns about April the giraffe.

They’ve received so many emails that they’ve asked people to stop sending them because they can’t keep up responding and still take care of their other duties.

So, to instead respond to all of the questions, they did this live with a shout out to CBS Denver and everyone watching on our Facebook page:

The keepers interviewed in the live recently changed out April’s hay, cleaning up her stall, where she is still today.

Other than waiting on April’s calf, the park welcomed two new barbados lambs and a Patagonian cavy recently.

The Animal Adventure Park set up a GoFundMe account for those wishing to donate to help out the giraffe “family fund.”

LINK: Animal Adventure Park On Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

DENVER TRAVEL ADVENTURE SHOW CONTEST
late show with stephen colbert

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia