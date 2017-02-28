Video Of Deputies Investigated By DA

By Matt Kroschel

LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– Thousands of people have viewed cell phone video that some believe shows police misconduct. The Lake County sheriff is defending his deputies and the way they handled the situation as it was captured on video.

The 10-minute video posted on YouTube shows two deputies in a home in Leadville handcuffing two people.

Lake County Sheriff Rodney Fenske told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel by phone Tuesday that he has reviewed the video and stands by the actions his deputies took that night. He says they were called to the house several times.

Two people were given citations to appear for resisting arrest and other charges, Fenske said.

District Attorney Bruce Brown told CBS4 his office opened the investigation after the video was posted online. The DA said the investigation does not indicate whether they believe the officers did anything wrong, but is common when use of force questions are raised.

Fenske says the deputies in the video are working and he does not have any plans to discipline them for their actions at this time.

CBS4 was contacted by the woman who allegedly took the video and posted the encounter on YouTube. She says the “Leadville police attacked my family, and no one is doing anything about it.”

