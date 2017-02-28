Trump Orders Creation Of Office For Victims Of Crimes Committed By Immigrants

WASHINGTON (CBS4/AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s ordered the creation of a new office to service American victims of crimes committed by immigrants.
The office will be called “VOICE,” which is short for Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement.
Trump said in his address to a joint session of Congress that the U.S. must support law enforcement and support the victims of crime. He says the new office will provide a voice to the people ignored by the media and “silenced by special interests.”
A handful of victims of crimes committed by immigrants in the U.S. illegally were in attendance for the president’s address.
The Department of Homeland Security will be responsible for creating and managing the new office.
