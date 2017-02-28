No Baby Yet, But Closer Today!

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – There is still no baby but keepers at Animal Adventure Park say that just means we’re closer today.
Watching the live webcam video, keepers say that the calf was generally carried on April’s left side but now that has become proportionate.
Keepers say once the temperatures outside reach a safe level that April can go out and walk around in the yard. That also means there will be yard time for the calf’s father, Oliver.
Keepers say mom and baby are happy and healthy and that the wait is normal.
The Animal Adventure Park set up a GoFundMe account for those wishing to donate to help out the giraffe “family fund.”