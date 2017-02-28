WATCH PRESIDENT TRUMP'S ADDRESS TONIGHT: Watch CBSN coverage of the Presidential Address to a Joint Session of Congress tonight, and watch the speech on CBS4 at 7 p.m. (See Program Guide)

No Baby Yet, But Closer Today!

February 28, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – There is still no baby but keepers at Animal Adventure Park say that just means we’re closer today.

Watching the live webcam video, keepers say that the calf was generally carried on April’s left side but now that has become proportionate.

Keepers say once the temperatures outside reach a safe level that April can go out and walk around in the yard. That also means there will be yard time for the calf’s father, Oliver.

Keepers say mom and baby are happy and healthy and that the wait is normal.

The Animal Adventure Park set up a GoFundMe account for those wishing to donate to help out the giraffe “family fund.”

LINK: Animal Adventure Park On Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia