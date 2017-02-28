Man Convicted In Gun Store Robbery Sentenced

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge has sentenced a man who broke into a gun shop and stole dozens of guns to six years in prison.
A judge sentenced Eric Perez on Tuesday for the June 2016 burglary. Perez was convicted of breaking into Colorado Gun Broker on West Bowles Avenue, smashing glass cases and stealing dozens of guns.
Deputies arrived six minutes after the silent alarm was tripped but said Perez was already gone.
Prosecutors tied him to the case after his blood was found on a shotgun used to break display cases.