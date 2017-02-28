WATCH PRESIDENT TRUMP'S ADDRESS TONIGHT: Watch CBSN coverage of the Presidential Address to a Joint Session of Congress tonight, and watch the speech on CBS4 at 7 p.m. (See Program Guide)

Man Convicted In Gun Store Robbery Sentenced

February 28, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Gun Broker, Eric Perez, Jefferson County, Littleton, West Bowles Avenue

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge has sentenced a man who broke into a gun shop and stole dozens of guns to six years in prison.

A judge sentenced Eric Perez on Tuesday for the June 2016 burglary. Perez was convicted of breaking into Colorado Gun Broker on West Bowles Avenue, smashing glass cases and stealing dozens of guns.

Deputies arrived six minutes after the silent alarm was tripped but said Perez was already gone.

Prosecutors tied him to the case after his blood was found on a shotgun used to break display cases.

