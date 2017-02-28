Latest Forecast: Winter Weather Spreads From The Mountains To The Metro Area

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Snow will impact the mountains again on Tuesday with at least 3 to 5 inches of additional accumulation especially along and south of the I-70 corridor. For the metro area, it will stay dry through the morning commute. Then snow showers will develop through the afternoon with anywhere from a trace to 2 inches of accumulation.

Temperatures will also be much cooler on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s compared to upper 50s Denver experienced on Monday. But since temperatures will still climb above freezing, rain may mix with the snow for some areas along the I-25 corridor. It’s also a prime situation for “convective” snow showers meaning we could hear rumbles of thunder at the same time it’s snowing. Thundersnow!

Sunny and dry weather will return to all of Colorado on Wednesday. But it will stay chilly with highs in the lower 40s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. In the mountains it will be windy and cold on Wednesday with highs in the teens and 20s.

A large ridge of high pressure will build over the region at the end of the week allowing for a significant warm up over the weekend. Highs in Denver will be near 60 on Friday followed by upper 60s and lower 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.