Colorado Ranked 9th-Best Place To Live

DENVER (CBS4) – U.S. News and World Report ranks Colorado as the ninth-best place to live in the country.
The rankings were done “based on a survey of what matters most to people.”
“Some states shine in health care. Some soar in education. Some excel in both – or in much more,” the report stated.
When it comes to the economy, Colorado ranked number one over all, but fell short in the categories of health care (11), education (18), crime and corrections (26), infrastructure (7), opportunity (31), and government (13).
The magazine cited tourism, a developing technology business, marijuana, and a strong military presence as factors that keep boosting the economy.
Ahead of Colorado in the rankings, from first to eighth, are Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Minnesota, North Dakota, Washington, Iowa, Utah, and Maryland.
The bottom five were New Mexico, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, from 46th to 50th.