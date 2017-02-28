WATCH PRESIDENT TRUMP'S ADDRESS TONIGHT: Watch CBSN coverage of the Presidential Address to a Joint Session of Congress tonight, and watch the speech on CBS4 at 7 p.m. (See Program Guide)

April The Giraffe Live Chat Happening Tuesday Night

February 28, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park announced they’re holding another live chat.

Tuesday night at 6 p.m. MST / 8 p.m. EST, zookeepers and park staff will be on their YouTube Channel for what they called a super chat.

RELATED: Your Questions Answered About The Giraffe Birth

The park held one Sunday night, answering hundreds of questions and updating everyone on April’s condition and the status of the birth.

Like Tuesday night’s web chat, the park scheduled it for an hour. Sunday night’s chat went well beyond that, though, as thousands of questions poured in.

The Animal Adventure Park set up a GoFundMe account for those wishing to donate to help out the giraffe “family fund.”

LINK: Animal Adventure Park On Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

DENVER TRAVEL ADVENTURE SHOW CONTEST
late show with stephen colbert

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia