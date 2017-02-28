April The Giraffe Live Chat Happening Tuesday Night

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park announced they’re holding another live chat.
Tuesday night at 6 p.m. MST / 8 p.m. EST, zookeepers and park staff will be on their YouTube Channel for what they called a super chat.
The park held one Sunday night, answering hundreds of questions and updating everyone on April’s condition and the status of the birth.
Like Tuesday night’s web chat, the park scheduled it for an hour. Sunday night’s chat went well beyond that, though, as thousands of questions poured in.
The Animal Adventure Park set up a GoFundMe account for those wishing to donate to help out the giraffe “family fund.”