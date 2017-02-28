Animal Park Gives Update On April The Giraffe In Live Chat

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park answered questions about April the giraffe Tuesday night.

Millions of people have watched around the world, waiting for April to give birth. She’s due any day now, according to the park.

The most asked question was when is April going to finally give birth.

While they can’t give an exact date and time, since nature needs to run its course, the Animal Adventure Park said that the window for her was from mid to late January to mid to late February. That means on Wednesday she’s a little overdue.

When it finally is time, what are the signs everyone should watch for?

According to the park, we’ll see a lot of “pacing, hooves, tail up, hunched back,” and she’ll be licking her back end.

Newborns, the park answered, will usually walk within an hour or so after birth.

In the event of an emergency, c-sections can happen, but they’re “rare.”

After the calf is born, it will be nurtured by April, while Oliver stays in his pen since bulls take no part in rearing. “Once weaned, baby will join another program at another facility.”

So, like April’s four other babies, they will not stay with her so they can help with the genetic diversity elsewhere.

The Animal Adventure Park thanked everyone for watching, and sharing the live feed on their social media pages.

“This web cam is a huge success in that it has people talking about giraffes – the whole world! And the trouble the species is in! That is a victory.”

The animal park conducted a similar Q&A Sunday night, answering different questions.

FAQs from Animal Adventure Park’s YouTube Channel:

THINGS TO KNOW:

April is 15 – her 4th calf

April has never lost a calf nor had a stillborn – odd rumor

Oliver is 5 – his 1st calf

They have some of the biggest pens in the nation (sq ft per animal). We take pride in our indoor housing and the level of enrichment and care to keep them happy and healthy.

The calf will weigh around 150lb and will be about 6′ tall at birth.

The front hooves will come out first followed by the snout.

Mom will naturally raise the calf, with weaning could take between 6-10 months, maybe longer. We will not rush this process – it is just a documented range of captive weaning.

Once the calf is born, we will have a contest to name it.

The keepers will go in with April, clean her pen, give her treats (but not Oliver). He is a bull – and a bull is a bull is a bull!

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months

Upon naturally weaning, the calf will move on to another facility to start a breeding program there. We cannot retain offspring, as it would lead to incestuous mating and undermine the genetics of the program and species.

Those “things” on their heads are called ossicones.

Bulls (male giraffes) only really care about two things- fighting and the unmentionable….

Oliver may share space with April, but for short periods. Bulls take no part in rearing young.

They eat hay and specialized giraffe diet but love romaine lettuce and carrot treats.

April’s water source, enrichment, and solo hay feeder are out of sight of the camera view.

This is Animal Adventure’s first giraffe calf.

