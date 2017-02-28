2 Killed In Plane Crash Identified

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The victims of a small plane crash in a reservoir in Larimer County have been identified.

Patrick Blankemeier, 58, from Arvada and James Griffith, 23, from Denver were submerged in the water for 50 minutes before they were pulled out.

Around 7:45 a.m. Monday, the single engine Cessna with the two men on board plunged into the icy water of the Culver Reservoir.

Crews with Berthoud Fire and Loveland Fire and Rescue were first on the scene. Less than an hour later, divers pulled the men out. Blankemeier and Griffith were rushed to the hospital but it was too late.

Culver Reservoir is located north of Longmont and west of Berthoud.

The plane was registered to McAir Aviation out of Broomfield. The NTSB and FAA are investigating the cause of the crash.

The plane was recovered by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Berthoud Fire and Larimer County Dive Rescue.