United Adds Denver, Chicago Flights At Columbia

February 27, 2017 12:40 PM
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – United Airlines plans to add daily flights from Columbia Regional Airport in mid-Missouri to both Denver and Chicago beginning this summer.

Columbia officials said at a news conference Monday that starting Aug. 1, one flight daily to Denver International Airport and two daily to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport will fly from Columbia.

Andrew Bell, United’s sales manager for Missouri, says the airline will use 50-seat CRJ200 regional jets. He says starting flights in August will allow University of Missouri students to fly directly to Columbia for the fall semester.

American Airlines is currently the only airline serving the airport.

