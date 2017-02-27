COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Pioneers basketball coach Rodney Billups. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Students Rally In Support Of Transgender Rights

February 27, 2017 4:45 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– Students joined about 50 other students to rally in support of transgender rights on Monday.

They gathered in Civic Center Park and claim that the Trump Administration has set back their movement for equality.

The president’s order rolls back a federal rule saying public schools had to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their chosen gender identity.

In Colorado, transgender students are allowed to use the bathroom that corresponds to their identity under a 2008 law.

