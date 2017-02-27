COMING UP: The Opiod Epidemic: A Family's Struggle, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Snowboarder Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Crash In Terrain Park

February 27, 2017 6:58 AM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Eldora Mountain Resort, Skiing, Snowboarder

ELDORA MOUNTAIN RESORT, Colo. (CBS4) – A snowboarder who crashed in a terrain park at Eldora Mountain Resort suffered a life-threatening head injury over the weekend.

The 25-year-old was wearing a helmet when he fell off a rail and fell headfirst into the snow. The injury happened on Sunday.

A medical helicopter wound up taking the man to a Denver-area hospital. His identity hasn’t been released.

Officials with the Boulder County Sheriff’s office said the man stopped breathing at one point while he was receiving medical attention.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia