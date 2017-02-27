Snowboarder Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Crash In Terrain Park

ELDORA MOUNTAIN RESORT, Colo. (CBS4) – A snowboarder who crashed in a terrain park at Eldora Mountain Resort suffered a life-threatening head injury over the weekend.
The 25-year-old was wearing a helmet when he fell off a rail and fell headfirst into the snow. The injury happened on Sunday.
A medical helicopter wound up taking the man to a Denver-area hospital. His identity hasn’t been released.
Officials with the Boulder County Sheriff’s office said the man stopped breathing at one point while he was receiving medical attention.