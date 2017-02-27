COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Pioneers basketball coach Rodney Billups. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Man Sentenced In Car Thefts That Led To Woman’s Death

February 27, 2017 1:40 PM
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The man who stole two vehicles in a hit-and-run that led to the death of a woman was sentenced on Monday.

Ignacio Paul Daigle was convicted of aggravated motor vehicle thefts, trailer theft and vehicular eluding. He was sentenced to nine years for the aggravated motor vehicle thefts, trailer theft and vehicular eluding.

Daigle and Paul Engle allegedly stole a pickup truck and caused a fatal crash as they were trying to drive away from officers in March 2016.

Ignacio Paul Daigle (credit: Westminster Police)

Jessica Holman, 33, of Thornton was killed in the crash near 88th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. Holman had been with family members and was driving to buy dinner when she was struck and killed.

Jessica Holman (credit: Westminster Police)

Engle was arrested following the crash and has been charged with 13 counts including vehicular eluding resulting in death. His trial is expected to begin in May.

Police arrested Daigle three days later after he ran from the crash scene. Police searched for Daigle and he was finally found at the home of his grandmother, Tina Daigle in unincorporated Adams County.

Patrick Engle (credit: Westminster Police)

During the investigation detectives spoke with both Tina Daigle and his mother, Tiffanie Daigle and both women denied having any knowledge of where he was or how to reach him.

Tiffanie Daigle and Tina Daigle (credit: Jeffco DA)

When police arrested him, both his mother and grandmother were at the home. The women were arrested and charged with accessory to leaving the scene of an accident with death.

Tiffanie has been convicted and is serving her sentence in the Department of Corrections. Tina is awaiting sentencing.

The crash happened on Wadsworth Boulevard near Independence Drive. According to police, the owner of a Ford F-350 pickup observed his truck being stolen from 8600 block of 86th Circle. The truck owner got in another vehicle and called police while following his stolen truck going northbound on Wadsworth.

(credit: CBS)

Police pursued the Ford, which then crossed the median on Wadsworth into oncoming traffic and collided with a Jeep traveling southbound.

 

