Well-Dressed Man Accused Of Felony Theft From Drone Store

By Jeff Todd

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Lone Tree police apprehended a man seen on surveillance video stealing from a high-end drone store.

Sunday afternoon a well-dressed man was seen on video from multiple cameras stealing two cameras and an extra battery for the aircraft.

“He stole three items. The value of those items was just over $2,500,” said Sgt. Tim Beals with the Lone Tree Police Department. “That kind of dollar value makes it a felony.”

Someone tampered with the deadbolt at the DJI store near Yosemite and County Line Road. A uniformed officer was in the store investigating that when the man was caught on video. But employees didn’t notice the theft right away.

“It definitely shows the guy reaching onto the shelf grabbing stuff, sticking a battery right in his jacket pocket,” said the COO of Multicopter Warehouse.

Daniel Lang, 40, was spotted on surveillance video in a separate incident at a hotel in Lone Tree Sunday night. An investigator noticed he looked similar to the suspect in the video from the drone store.

Lang is now facing theft charges.

“He talked to the guys in the store and had conversations with them to earn their trust a bit so they weren’t paying as close of attention as they should have. We shouldn’t tolerate this type of behavior whether it’s in my business or anyone else’s around here,” Garrison said.

Lang is from Louisiana but told police he was in the Denver area to elope. His new bride was also arrested for obstructing the investigation.

“There are more pieces to this puzzle that we’re trying to put together and there will be a follow up investigation continuing over the next several days,” Beals said.

