Another Winter Storm Taking Aim At Colorado, Snow In Denver Tuesday

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After a chilly weekend, temperatures will be somewhat warmer on Monday with highs in the 50s around Denver and Boulder. The Fort Collins and Greeley areas will stay in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds for everyone along the Front Range.

Another winter storm taking aim at Colorado will cause snow to develop in the mountains on Monday with with up 4 inches in Summit County by Monday night. Additional snow will impact the mountains Tuesday and Tuesday night before ending before sunrise on Wednesday.

While most of the snow will stay in the high country, a few snow showers may reach the metro area after 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Accumulation will be minor (a trace to 1″) but the timing could be problematic. Snow could be falling during the evening commute on Tuesday causing reduced visibility and slick roads. The best chance for snow and the highest potential for travel problems during the commute will be on the south and southeast sides of the metro area including Douglas and Elbert Counties. In other words, Parker and Elizabeth have a much better chance for accumulating snow compared to Erie and Longmont.

Sunny and dry weather will return on Wednesday and a warm up will start on Friday. Highs will be in the 60s for the first weekend in March.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.