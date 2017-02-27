Hickenlooper Not Sure Feds Could Shut Down Pot Industry

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper is sharing his thoughts about the future of the marijuana industry in Colorado just days after the Trump administration said the Department of Justice was going to step up enforcement of laws prohibiting the recreational use of marijuana.
Hickenlooper, in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” told moderator Chuck Todd on Sunday that Colorado’s regulations allowing the personal use of marijuana are part of the state’s constitution.
“Our voters passed it 45-55, it’s in our constitution. I took a solemn oath to support our constitution, so, it’s interesting. It’s a sovereignty, the states have a sovereignty, just like the Indian tribes have a sovereignty just like the federal government does,” said Hickenlooper.
Hickenlooper also said it is never his choice to be in conflict with federal law.
Hickenlooper says Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner spoke with Sen. Jeff Sessions before he was confirmed as attorney general and that he was led to believe marijuana enforcement wasn’t going to be a priority, but things might have changed with Thursday’s announcement by White House spokesman Sean Spicer.
Hickenlooper was in Washington, D.C. over the weekend, for the National Governors Association winter meeting.