Gardner Invites Coloradans To Join Him In Virtual Town Hall

DENVER (CBS4) – Sen. Cory Gardner is inviting Coloradoans to join him on a telephone town hall this week.
It follows a town hall meeting held without him in Denver last week. The organizers said they felt like the Republican senator should have had an in-person, face-to-face town tall during the time when he was on his break from his work in Washington.
The group collected questions and planned to send them to Gardner’s office.
The senator will hold the telephone town hall, which will also allow for online participation, on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Get more information at gardner.senate.gov.