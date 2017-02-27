COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Pioneers basketball coach Rodney Billups. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Friends, Family Say Murdered Man Died A ‘Hero’

February 27, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: 15th And Market, Clarence Thomas, Denver Police

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police continue to search for the suspect in a deadly shooting in downtown Denver.

Friends and family members of Clarence Thomas say he died a hero.

Clarence Thomas (credit: Facebook)

Arthur Williams, Thomas’ father, says his son was shot in the back of the head near 15th and Market early Saturday morning while trying to break up a fight after last call.

“He was trying to be the way we taught him to be, ‘Don’t get in any scrimmages, don’t fight out there, and do the right thing,’” Williams said.

(credit: CBS)

Williams describes his son as a hard-working man and devoted father.

“Ten-hour days, 12-hour days, he didn’t have time to do anything but go to work, come home and sleep, and go back to work,” said Williams.

(credit: CBS)

Thomas, 33, leaves behind two young sons.

Victoria Johnson, the mother of one of his sons, says he worked hard to make sure he took care of his family.

The scene of the deadly shooting at 15th and Market (credit: CBS)

“All I could do was scream and say, ‘Why?’ I’m still in disbelief,” Johnson said.

While Williams is confident Denver police will track down his son’s killer. He’s also calling for an end to senseless shootings.

(credit: CBS)

“You don’t get a second chance to think once you pull that trigger,” Williams said.

Thomas’ family has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4.

