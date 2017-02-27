Friends, Family Say Murdered Man Died A ‘Hero’

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police continue to search for the suspect in a deadly shooting in downtown Denver.

Friends and family members of Clarence Thomas say he died a hero.

Arthur Williams, Thomas’ father, says his son was shot in the back of the head near 15th and Market early Saturday morning while trying to break up a fight after last call.

“He was trying to be the way we taught him to be, ‘Don’t get in any scrimmages, don’t fight out there, and do the right thing,’” Williams said.

Williams describes his son as a hard-working man and devoted father.

“Ten-hour days, 12-hour days, he didn’t have time to do anything but go to work, come home and sleep, and go back to work,” said Williams.

Thomas, 33, leaves behind two young sons.

Victoria Johnson, the mother of one of his sons, says he worked hard to make sure he took care of his family.

“All I could do was scream and say, ‘Why?’ I’m still in disbelief,” Johnson said.

While Williams is confident Denver police will track down his son’s killer. He’s also calling for an end to senseless shootings.

“You don’t get a second chance to think once you pull that trigger,” Williams said.

Thomas’ family has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

