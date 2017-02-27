Injuries Result After Flight Diverted To Denver Due To Turbulence

DENVER (CBS4) – An American Airlines flight from San Diego to Chicago made an unscheduled stop in Denver Monday night after experiencing severe turbulence.
DIA spokesperson Heath Montgomery tells CBS4 that two people aboard American Airlines flight 1296 asked to be taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Three others asked to be evaluated at the gate. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Those who were on board will be rebooked, and the flight will not continue on to Chicago tonight.