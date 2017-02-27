COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Pioneers basketball coach Rodney Billups. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Colorado Man Shot At Naval Air Station

February 27, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Naval Air Station Oceana, Robert Colton Wright, U.S. Navy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Navy officials in Virginia are identifying a sailor fatally shot by a Naval Air Station Oceana security officer.

U.S. Navy Fleet Forces Command says in a press release that Seaman Robert Colton Wright of Colorado crashed through a station gate Friday night and went to his squadron’s hangar. A Navy biography says Wright, who enlisted in 2016, worked as an information systems technician for Strike Fighter Squadron 81.

Robert Colton Wright (credit: GoFundMe)

The Navy says a petty officer called security to report someone “yelling and causing damage.” The Navy says Wright refused to show his hands and moved aggressively toward security officials. One fired, striking him.

Randy Wright, an uncle, told The Associated Press in a Facebook message that the family has no comment and is waiting for the investigation to conclude.

