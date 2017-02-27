Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Denver

By Alaina Brandenburger

Corned beef and cabbage is a delicious dish made up of slow roasted beef, veggies and served with a side of potatoes. It is enjoyed throughout the year, but is commonly associated with St. Patrick’s Day. The holiday is fast approaching, but there is still time to sample corned beef and cabbage at different places throughout the city. Pre-plan your festivities by checking out the cuisine at the following restaurants, and then be sure to get there early when St. Patrick’s Day arrives.

Irish Snug

1201 E. Colfax Ave.

Denver, CO 80218

(303) 839-1394

www.irishsnug.com

The Irish Snug has been a popular staple in Denver for over a decade, and that is partially because it nails typical Irish cuisine. Its corned beef and cabbage is one of the more popular items on the menu, served with delicious potatoes and a parsley sauce. At $11 this dish is a steal, and you’ll have more money on hand for the rest of the evening. For a different spin on the dish, try the corned beef eggrolls, which are the perfect finger food to enjoy with your pint of Guinness.

The Abbey Tavern

5151 E. Colfax Ave.

Denver, CO 80220

(303) 321-5151

www.theabbeytaverndenver.com

The Abbey Tavern is new to the city, and its owners know what Irish food should taste like. As such, it has some of the best corned beef and cabbage in town. Its location is far from the packed streets of Lodo, and the bar offers a friendly neighborhood vibe. Along with corned beef and cabbage, the menu also features other staples such as fish and chips and shepherd’s pie. If you want something more portable, try the corned beef reuben.

Maggie Smith’s Irish Pub

6631 S. Peoria St.

Centennial, CO 80112

(303) 999-2010

Offering a menu with a mix of Irish food and American staples, Maggie Smith’s is the perfect place at which to spend your St. Patrick’s Day. It is known for its authentic Irish and British cuisine, but the menu also offers a ghost pepper mac and cheese for the adventurous. The restaurant itself hosts a fun St. Patrick’s Day party with live music, dancing and much more. It is large enough that you won’t feel cramped, and it is conveniently located for those on the south end of the metro area.

Mike O’Shays

512 Main St.

Longmont, CO 80501

(303) 772-0252

For cuisine that has won many local and national awards, head up to Mike O’Shays in Longmont. Along with some of the best Irish food in the metro area, the restaurant also features plenty of other cuisine, including Mediterranean dishes and pub staples. Traditionalists can order the classic corned beef and cabbage, served with steamed cabbage and potatoes, or try it in a different way with the corned beef Reuben or the Dublin burger.

Fado Irish Pub

1735 19th St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 297-0066

www.fadoirishpub.com/denver 1735 19th St.Denver, CO 80202(303) 297-0066

As one of the most well known Irish pubs in Denver, Fado Irish Pub also has some of the best Irish food, including corned beef and cabbage. It is seasoned to perfection and served with red potatoes in a wine mustard sauce. This entree is very large in portion size, so those with small appetites could split one entree. Fado is also known for its live music as well as its famous St. Patrick’s Day party. Although you may have come for the food, check out the vast selection of whiskey.

