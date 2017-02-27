COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Pioneers basketball coach Rodney Billups. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

April’s Keepers: No Baby Yet But ‘All Is Well In The Barn’

February 27, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, April

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – There is still no baby but keepers at Animal Adventure Park say “all is well in the barn” with April and her unborn calf.

Watching the live webcam video, keepers say there is continued movement of the baby inside April with big baby kicks.

On Monday giraffe fans can look forward to some yard time for April and the calf’s father, Oliver.

Keepers say mom and baby are happy and healthy.

The Animal Adventure Park set up a GoFundMe account for those wishing to donate to help out the giraffe “family fund.”

LINK: Animal Adventure Park On Facebook

