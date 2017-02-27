COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Pioneers basketball coach Rodney Billups. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Aerosol Fumes At Waste Facility Send 3 To Hospital

February 27, 2017 4:14 PM
ENGLEWOOD (CBS4) – Three people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after an aerosol container released fumes at a waste management facility.

South Metro Fire crews responded just before 2 p.m. to a call of an airborne irritant affecting several people at the Jordan Road Transfer Station, 7120 South Jordan Road.

A Hazmat team was called in and technicians entered the building. They found a canister inside.

Crews ultimately determined there was no other cause and ventilated the building.

The conditions of the three rushed to the hospital was not immediately known.

