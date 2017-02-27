Aerosol Fumes At Waste Facility Send 3 To Hospital

ENGLEWOOD (CBS4) – Three people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after an aerosol container released fumes at a waste management facility.
South Metro Fire crews responded just before 2 p.m. to a call of an airborne irritant affecting several people at the Jordan Road Transfer Station, 7120 South Jordan Road.
A Hazmat team was called in and technicians entered the building. They found a canister inside.
Crews ultimately determined there was no other cause and ventilated the building.
The conditions of the three rushed to the hospital was not immediately known.