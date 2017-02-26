When Will April The Giraffe Have Her Baby?

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – Millions have watched, and almost everyone is asking: when will April have her baby?

The Animal Adventure Park posted an update to Facebook Sunday night, saying that “we perhaps have a little bit more time” to wait.

But, “April was notably less tolerant of veterinary examination today,” so “she could surprise us at any moment.”

The park joked that “April would like to thank Mr. President for her nomination to Secretary of Labor, as she is rather experienced, however will have to decline the appointment due to her hooves being full at the moment.”