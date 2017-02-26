Rally Held To Support Affordable Care Act In Denver

February 26, 2017 12:28 AM
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Civic Center Park, Obamacare

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds rallied at Civic Center Park on Saturday in support of the Affordable Care Act.

Demonstrators say the program has helped millions of Americans get access to health care.

President Donald Trump has promised to repeal Obamacare. The White House says it wants a cheaper and more efficient plan.

Nurse Christy Lequire says she’s seen firsthand how the ACA impacts lives in Colorado.

“I see people suffering without health care, delayed access to care and actually how costly that can be in the very end,” Lequire said.

Demonstrators also signed a letter to U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner urging him to stop the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

