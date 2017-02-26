Man Never Returns From Last Run In Japan, Avalanche To Blame

DENVER (CBS4) – The search for a Denver man missing in Japan has come to a tragic end.
Mathew Healy, 33, was skiing with his family at the Hakuba Happo-One Resort, in the Nagano region of Japan. He never returned from his last run.
“Teams have determined that he perished in an avalanche,” according to a post by Healy’s wife on a GoFundMe page.
Healy was a military veteran and civilian physician’s assistant for the Navy, living in Okinawa, where his wife is stationed with the U.S. Air Force. They’ve been living in Japan, with their kids, since 2015.
