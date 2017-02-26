List Of Winners For The 89th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A list of winners for the 89th annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight.”
Makeup and Hairstyling: “Suicide Squad,” Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson.
Costume Design: Colleen Atwood, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”
Documentary Feature: O.J.: Made in America,” Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow.
