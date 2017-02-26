Latest Forecast: Sunshine Ends Weekend With Snow On The Way

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4)- Lots of action on the weather map this weekend. A small batch of dry air with a weak ridge of high pressure will deliver lots of sunshine across the state for Sunday. But, there will be also, quite a bit of wind in the mountains and foothills kicking up the wind chill factor. In some cases mountain wind chills may feel like 15 to 20 below.

For Denver and the eastern plains there will be lots and lots of sunshine with just a breeze from time to time. There is another cold front heading for Colorado to finish out the month on Monday into Tuesday. On Monday snow will be ramping up in the western mountains with warming winds on the eastern plains. Denver will be warmer and windy Monday with a chance for snow and much colder temperatures on Tuesday.

There is a Winter Storm Watch posted for Monday morning through Tuesday evening for the central and southwest mountains of the state for another 10 to 20 inches of snow with the next system.

