Injured Snowmobiler Airlifted In Complicated Rescue

February 26, 2017 4:11 PM
By Matt Kroschel

VAIL PASS, Colo. (CBS4) – Rescue crews coordinated a helicopter rescue for an injured snowmobiler on Vail Pass on Sunday.

The rescue was complicated because Interstate 70 was closed at the time due to multiple crashes on the road, so Summit Search and Rescue Group responders needed a police escort to the summit of the pass.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

According to mission coordinators, several snowmobiles were already on scene assisting the injured woman following the crash. The decision to use an emergency evacuate on the helicopter was made.

Her identity or the severity of injuries was not immediately known.

