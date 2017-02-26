Injured Snowmobiler Airlifted In Complicated Rescue

VAIL PASS, Colo. (CBS4) – Rescue crews coordinated a helicopter rescue for an injured snowmobiler on Vail Pass on Sunday.
The rescue was complicated because Interstate 70 was closed at the time due to multiple crashes on the road, so Summit Search and Rescue Group responders needed a police escort to the summit of the pass.
According to mission coordinators, several snowmobiles were already on scene assisting the injured woman following the crash. The decision to use an emergency evacuate on the helicopter was made.
Her identity or the severity of injuries was not immediately known.
Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.