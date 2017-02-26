Hundreds Take Advantage Of Free Dental Work

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of people lined up for free dental work in Aurora on Saturday.
Risas Dental and Braces offers the service once a year free of charge. They say they’ve given out $2.5 million worth of dentistry since they started the event.
The staff absolutely loves it.
“By the end of the day, by time they’ve gotten 15, 20 hugs, or thanked so many times for the free service, where people will say, ‘Really, I don’t have to pay anything for this?’ ….it’s one the favorite days of the year,” Jeff Adams with Risas Dental and Braces said.
Risas had so much interest they couldn’t get to everyone in line. Those who weren’t seen received vouchers to come back for their free visit.