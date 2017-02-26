April The Giraffe Live Chat To Happen Sunday

February 26, 2017 2:29 PM
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park will host a live chat session Sunday afternoon.

They made the announcement on their Facebook page Sunday, saying it’s going to happen from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. MST / 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

“This chat will have keepers and ownership involved and try to answer the many questions that you may have.

It will be hosted live on the Animal Adventure Park’s YouTube Channel.

Sunday morning, the Animal Adventure Park updated April’s condition, saying she “is alert and attentive to her keepers.”

“You will notice on our live feed, a lot of positioning in her hips, belly movements, and stutter stepping. This could be attributed to significant movement of the calf inside…baby is big! Calves are on average, 6′ tall and 150# upon birth.”

