Actor Bill Paxton Passes Away, Family Representative Confirms

February 26, 2017 8:57 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBS4) – Actor Bill Paxton has died.

CBS Los Angeles reports that it was due to complications from surgery.

A family representative issued the following statement:

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton, who was 61, appeared in a number of films, including “The Terminator,” “Weird Science,” “True Lies,” “Titanic,” “Tombstone,” and “Apollo 13.”

