Warrant Issued For Deputy In Poaching Felonies

KIOWA, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – A nationwide warrant has been issued for a former Colorado sheriff’s deputy wanted for poaching deer near Elbert.

Former Elbert County deputy Steve Few was arrested Dec. 20 in Georgia on multiple felonies following a citizen’s report of illegally-harvested deer.

Authorities say Few bonded out of custody in Georgia but has not returned to Colorado for a court appearance.

Charges against him include two counts of destruction of wildlife, trespassing, shooting from a road, hunting with a light and two counts of attempting to influence a public servant.

Few had been with the sheriff’s office for about 2-1/2 months at the time of the alleged incident.

District Attorney spokeswoman Vikki Migoya with Colorado’s 18th Judicial District says

further details have not been released. It’s unclear if Few has an attorney.

“Few resigned and is no longer associated with the sheriff’s office. Although Few was arrested in Georgia … he bonded out and has not returned to Colorado for his court appearance. There is currently a nationwide warrant for Few’s arrest. Once captured Few will be returned to Colorado to face charges,” Migoya said in a statement.

