Body Found In Arkansas River In Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body floating in the Arkansas River in Pueblo.
The Pueblo Chieftan reported that the body was found Saturday afternoon near Santa Fe Avenue.
The body, believed to be that of a man, was not immediately removed from the water.
Pueblo Police Sgt. Shelly Taylor said first responders were approaching the scene with caution in order to avoid disturbing potential evidence.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)