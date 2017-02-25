Body Found In Arkansas River In Pueblo

February 25, 2017 6:40 PM
Filed Under: Arkansas River, Pueblo, Santa Fe Avenue, Shelly Taylor

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body floating in the Arkansas River in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Chieftan reported that the body was found Saturday afternoon near Santa Fe Avenue.

The body, believed to be that of a man, was not immediately removed from the water.

Pueblo Police Sgt. Shelly Taylor said first responders were approaching the scene with caution in order to avoid disturbing potential evidence.

