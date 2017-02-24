Teen Pleads Not Guilty In Ex-Girlfriend’s Murder

February 24, 2017 1:13 PM
Filed Under: Ashley Doolittle, Berthoud, Fort Collins, Larimer County, Tanner Flores

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Berthoud man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and driving to Colorado’s Western Slope with her body pleaded not guilty to the crimes on Friday.

Tanner Flores (credit: Larimer County)

Tanner Flores (credit: Larimer County)

Tanner Flores appeared in Larimer County Court where he pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, a felony, and second-degree kidnapping. He will undergo an evaluation at the Colorado Mental Health Institute before his trial begins.

Ashley Doolittle (credit: CBS)

Ashley Doolittle (credit: CBS)

Flores is suspected of killing Ashley Doolittle, also of Berthoud, some time after the two broke up. Flores allegedly confessed to killing her because he was angry about the breakup.

Deputies in Mesa County arrested Flores near the town of Collbran on June 10, 2016. That’s where Doolittle’s body was found.

Flores remains in jail without bond. His defense attorneys say they will introduce evidence about Flores’ mental condition at the time of the murder.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia