Teen Pleads Not Guilty In Ex-Girlfriend’s Murder

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Berthoud man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and driving to Colorado’s Western Slope with her body pleaded not guilty to the crimes on Friday.
Tanner Flores appeared in Larimer County Court where he pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, a felony, and second-degree kidnapping. He will undergo an evaluation at the Colorado Mental Health Institute before his trial begins.
Flores is suspected of killing Ashley Doolittle, also of Berthoud, some time after the two broke up. Flores allegedly confessed to killing her because he was angry about the breakup.
Deputies in Mesa County arrested Flores near the town of Collbran on June 10, 2016. That’s where Doolittle’s body was found.
Flores remains in jail without bond. His defense attorneys say they will introduce evidence about Flores’ mental condition at the time of the murder.