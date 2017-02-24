Specialty Sports Equipment For Disabled Stolen

By Jennifer Brice

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Someone has ripped off a non-profit that helps disabled people enjoy sports again. A total of $12,000 worth of equipment is gone.

Chris Weigand of Adaptive Adventures shows CBS4’s Jennifer Brice the trailer broken into Sunday night by thieves. Trailers are parked behind the headquarters for Adaptive Adventures based in Lakewood.

Surveillance video show the thieves drive up, break in into the trailer and then take four specialty bikes, loading them into what looks like a white truck.

“They spend over a half hour sorting through things,” says Weigand.

The four stolen bikes are custom made for people with varying disabilities.

“We try to serve people with limbs, without limbs or paraplegia,” says Weigand.

The specialty equipment allows folks with those disabilities to enjoy sports, like cycling. Adaptive Adventures collaborate with veteran and rehabilitation hospitals across the country. They help give folks with disabilities the opportunity to again enjoy sports says Weigand.

“It is very much lifesaving,” he adds. “It gets them off the medications and temptations to give in to suicide.”

The loss of the bikes, along with adaptive gear, sets back the organization about $12,000. They also had cancel an event because of the theft. Weigand says the thieves hit an all-time low by taking from this non-profit.

“We serve people with disabilities and soldiers wounded in combat,” he says. “To think people are willing to dig that low … is just heartbreaking.”

Adaptive Adventures is a non-profit funded by donations and grants. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help replace the bicycles.

