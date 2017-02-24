‘R Line’ Service Begins, Free Rides On Friday

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A light rail line through Aurora will open Friday morning and passengers were invited to try out the new service for free on its first day in service.

The R Line will take passengers from the existing Nine Mile Station up 10½ miles along Interstate 225 to the Peoria Station.

The R Line will connect to the A Line heavy commuter rail that takes passengers to Denver International Airport or Union Station.

There is also an H Line extension with the new service.

The grand opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. Friday at the Iliff Station with free rides beginning at 11 a.m.

There will be celebrations all at R Line stations along the route through Friday afternoon.

The R Line will open as scheduled Friday, despite last weekend’s fatality as the train was being tested.

Authorities say the 35-year-old man was hearing impaired and may have been intoxicated when he stepped in front of the train on Sunday. The conductor was the only person on board when that fatality happened.

Police say the victim apparently didn’t see the lights or hear the train coming when he walked in front of the train.