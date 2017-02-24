Police Arrest Suspected Gunman Wanted In Civic Center Lockdown

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police have arrested the man they believe had a gun and triggered a lockdown at the Englewood Civic Center on Wednesday evening.
Police say the man got into a fight with a staff member after he started rummaging through someone’s desk. Then the employee noticed the man had a gun in his waistband.
The man ran off and surveillance video was released. After receiving several tips, police identified the suspect as Daniel Rodriguez.
He was arrested on Thursday night. He remains in custody.
The civic center was on lockdown during the search.