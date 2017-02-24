Latest Forecast: Snow Slowly Ends, Temperatures Stay Chilly All Weekend

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Cloudy skies and cold temperatures will dominate the weather along the Front Range on Friday. Occasional flurries and light snow showers are also in the forecast but any additional accumulation in the metro area will be very minor.

High temperatures will be stuck in the 20s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.

In the mountains, plan on 1-4 inches of snow during the day on Friday and up to 3 inches Friday night.

An upper level weather disturbance will move from the San Juan Mountains Friday morning, cross over the central mountains, and reach the Colorado Springs area Friday by late afternoon. This will cause snow to develop along I-20 south of Monument Hill during the evening commute on Friday. Accumulation will range from 1-3 inches.

The weekend will be chilly but dry in the metro area. Highs will be in the 30s while overnight lows drop into the single digits and teens.

