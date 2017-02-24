Giraffe Is ‘Close’ To Giving Birth

February 24, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, April, Giraffe

DENVER (CBS4) – Millions of people continue to watch, waiting for April the giraffe to give birth at the Animal Adventure Park. And now it might not be too much longer.

On Friday morning, the Animal Adventure Park said that her “physical posturing and other activity would suggest that she is close.”

April and Oliver will be allowed outdoor time again on Friday but they will continue to be separated because Oliver’s rambunctious play could have negative effects.

Veterinarians will continue to observe April to ensure all is well with April and her unborn calf.

The Animal Adventure Park set up a GoFundMe account for those wishing to donate to help out the giraffe “family fund.”

LINK: Animal Adventure Park On Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia