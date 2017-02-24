Giraffe Is ‘Close’ To Giving Birth

DENVER (CBS4) – Millions of people continue to watch, waiting for April the giraffe to give birth at the Animal Adventure Park. And now it might not be too much longer.
On Friday morning, the Animal Adventure Park said that her “physical posturing and other activity would suggest that she is close.”
April and Oliver will be allowed outdoor time again on Friday but they will continue to be separated because Oliver’s rambunctious play could have negative effects.
Veterinarians will continue to observe April to ensure all is well with April and her unborn calf.
The Animal Adventure Park set up a GoFundMe account for those wishing to donate to help out the giraffe “family fund.”