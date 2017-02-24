Caitlyn Jenner To Pres. Trump: ‘This Is A Disaster’

WASHINGTON (CBS4)– Caitlyn Jenner is taking her disapproval of President Donald Trump’s administration’s reversal of a directive on transgender access to public school bathrooms public.

In a video posted to Jenner’s Twitter account Thursday night, she says, “From one Republican to another, this is a disaster.”

The Trump White House has ended a directive issued during Obama’s presidency that told public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms and locker rooms of their chosen gender.

Jenner is particularly critical of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying, “Apparently even becoming attorney general isn’t enough to cure some people of their insecurities.”

Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017

She continues addressing Mr. Trump, the former Olympic champion says: “You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me.”

Jenner came out as a transgender woman in 2015.

She began by saying, “I have a message for the trans kids of America. You’re winning. I know it doesn’t feel like it today or every day, but you are winning. Very soon, we’ll win full freedom nationwide, and it’s going to be with bipartisan support. You can help by checking out the National Center for Transgender Equality and letting Washington hear you loud and clear.

“Now, I have a message for the bullies.You’re sick. And because you’re weak, you pick on kids, you pick on women or anyone you think is vulnerable.”