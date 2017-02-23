White House Could Be ‘Taking Action’ Against Recreational Pot

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that they could be “taking action” against recreational marijuana.
“When you see something like the opioid addiction crisis blossoming in so many states around this country, the last thing we should be doing is encouraging people,” Spicer said. “There is still a Federal law that we need to abide by when it comes to in terms of recreation marijuana and other drugs of that nature.”
The White House sees Colorado’s recreational marijuana use very different than “medical marijuana,” of which the government looks the other way.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has spoken out about marijuana use in the past, but Spicer gave no specifics about its enforcement.
One Comment
funny how when it comes to basic human rights for transgender its “upto the states” but when it comes to recreational marijuana suddenly its a federal jurisdiction. Sounds like its going to land squarely on the supreme court now.